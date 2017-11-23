SSA Teachers in Meghalaya Demand Payment of Pending Dues

Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers in Meghalaya on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister Mukul Sangma give adequate funds to the State Implementing Society for payment of pending dues.

The dues include three months’ salary and arrears, totalling over over Rs 200 crore, they claimed.

“About 12,481 trained and untrained Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers in the state have not received salary for the months of August, September and October this year, and are suffering,” Meghalaya SSA School Association (MSSASA) president A C Rymbai said in a statement.

The chief minister, who is also in charge of finance, should be kind to release payment to the State Implementing Society, it said.

In February this year, MHRD secretary Anil Swarup had directed the chief secretary to ensure allocation of adequate amount for the school education sector in the State Budget 2017-18, to support effective implementation of Centrally- sponsored schemes, including the SSA.

-PTI