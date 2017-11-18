SSC Directs Meghalaya Police Department to Resolve Recruitment Issues

The State Security Commission (SSC) in Meghalaya on Friday directed the police department to resolve issues that had cropped up in its recruitment process to ensure early recruitment to fill up nearly 3000 vacant posts.

The Commission, chaired by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, held a thorough discussion on the course of actions required to be taken following the High Court ruling and came up with the directions to the police.

“These issues have been discussed and necessary directions have been given to the department to resolve them in a manner that will be acceptable from the overall judiciary perspective and observations,” the chief minister told reporters.

He said a total of 2751 vacancies required to be filled up in the department and the vacancies are “crucial” in view that the police are associated with dealing with the challenges of not just normal law and order and security-related issues. In August last year, a single bench of the High Court had stayed the selection process of the special force (SF-10) citing various anomalies following a petition by an aggrieved candidate.

The Division Bench of the High Court later quashed the stay order of the single bench, but directed the state government to review its reservation policy in accordance with law and for the purpose of carrying out the recruitment process.

While allowing the state government to issue the final selection list and to allow the selected candidates to join, the division bench had made it clear that the entire process of declaration of the select list as also appointment and joining of the candidates will remain “subject to the final decision” of the appeal in the court.

-PTI