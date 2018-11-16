Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 16 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Stan Lee Expresses Gratitude to Fans in His Last Social Media Message

Stan Lee Expresses Gratitude to Fans in His Last Social Media Message
November 16
17:33 2018
NET Bureau

Stan Lee’s social media pages on Thursday put out a final message from the Marvel Comics legend, who died at the age of 95 on Monday. The tweet, which was attached with a video, showed Stan expressing his gratitude for his fans.

“So many wonderful moments with Stan came spontaneously. As we were setting up the camera one day, he casually started talking about his fans. We know how much Stan meant to you, and we thought it would be nice for you to hear how much your support meant to him,” the tweet read.

In the video, Stan says, ““It’s an equal love-fest. I love my fans. I cannot tell you how much I love my fans. Sometimes, at night, when I’m sitting here, and I’m thinking, ‘Oh, what’s it all about?,’ and then I get a letter from a fan, or I read something, or I see something, or I remember something, and I realize, it’s so lucky to have fans — fans who really care about you. And that’s the reason I care so much about the fans, because they make me feel so great, and there’s something, if you think about it, is just so wonderful about somebody caring about you as I care about them, whom you’ve never met, who may live in another part of the world. But they care, and you have something in common, and occasionally you contact each other. This business of fans, I think is terrific, and I love ‘em all.”

The news of Stan’s passing was met with several condolence messages. The original six members of the Avengers cast are said to be preparing a special tribute, while Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman put out a musical tribute for Stan on Twitter.

Stan was known towards the end of his life as a frequent performer of cameo appearances in films based on Marvel characters. He is said to have completed filming on four future cameos, which will appear in Avengers 4, Captain Marvel, Wreck-it Ralph 2 and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

SOURCE: Hindustan Times

(Image Credit: MPR News)

