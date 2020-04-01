Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 01 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

‘Star Wars’ actor Andrew Jack passes away at 76 due to COVID-19

‘Star Wars’ actor Andrew Jack passes away at 76 due to COVID-19
April 01
14:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Actor Andrew Jack, best known for playing Major Ematt in ‘Stars Wars’ films, has died of coronavirus complications at the age of 76.

Jack passed away at a hospital in Chertsey, England on Tuesday, according to his agent, Jill McCullough, reported Deadline.

“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach,” McCullough added.

The actor’s wife Gabrielle Rogers also shared a note about Jack on social media.

“Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him,” Rogers wrote.

Jack starred as Major Ematt in ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi’ and ‘Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens’. He had a voice role in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’, the ‘Star Wars’ spin-off prequel.

As a dialect coach in Hollywood, Jack worked on high-profile projects such as ‘Men in Black: International’, ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and two of the Avengers movies.

He also worked with Hollywood star Christian Bale on his voice for “Batman Begins” (2008) and was going to work with Robert Pattinson on “The Batman”, the DC film to be directed by Matt Reeves.

Actor Joonas Suotamo, who played Chewbacca, paid tributes to Jack on social media.

“Today we learned that a member of our ‘Star Wars’ family, Andrew Jack, passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

“In addition to playing Major Ematt in ‘The Force Awakens’, his work as a dialect coach on ‘TFA’, ‘Solo’, & other ‘SW’ films revealed a man who was passionate & caring for both his work and those around him. My thoughts are with his family and friends (sic),” Suotamo wrote on Twitter.

 

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.