State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns of Stern Action

NET Bureau

As per a report of the AG (Accountant General), the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of 10 administrative departments are yet to submit 232 UCs (Utilization Certificates) amounting to Rs 2873.62 crore for the financial year 2016-17. Following the latest report of the AG as on November 7, 2019, State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the DDOs to submit the UCs by November 25, 2019. The defaulting DDOs have been also directed to deposit the unutilized amount into the government exchequer against which UCs could not be submitted as well as works that could not be completed within the stipulated time.

The Minister also instructed the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, “to initiate proposal against the defaulting DDOs for submission to Chief Secretary, Assam, for taking disciplinary action.”

The Minister further instructed the Administrative Department /DDOs to complete the submission of all pending UCs for fiscal 2017-18 within January 2020. Prior to that, a review meeting will be held in this regard in December 2019.

The decisions were taken by State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a meeting on the pending UCs held at Chief Minister’s Secretariat recently. The Minister also “instructed the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, to stop the salaries of the DDOs, by December 1, 2019.”

Moreover, the meeting decided to publish “the pending positions against each DDO in the leading newspapers mentioning the names of the defaulting DDOs and the number of pending UCs and amount on December 2, this year.”

Earlier in August 2019, the Finance Minister had directed the defaulting departments to submit their pending UCs by September 15, 2019. However, they failed to do so.

The defaulting 10 departments are as follows:

* The Secretariat, Administration department, has a pending UC amounting to Rs 15,02,30,00,000* The Revenue department of the office of Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup, Amingaon, has a pending UC of Rs 13,86,550.

* The Judicial department, Member Secretary, Assam State Legal Service Authority, Kamrup has a pending UC of Rs 1,67,00,000.

* The State Education department have the following pending UCs.

(i) The Director of Secondary Education, Kahilipara, is yet to submit 10 UCs amounting to Rs 56, 97, 94,820.

(ii) Inspector of Schools, Udalguri, BTAD (Rs 2,49,14,952)

* The Chief Executive Officer, GMDA under Guwahati Development Department, has four pending UCs amounting to Rs 386,84,59,810.

* Director, Welfare of PT & OBC, Guwahati, has seven pending UCs amounting to Rs 130,63,80,394.

(i) Director, Welfare of WTG & ETG, Guwahati, has four pending UCs amounting to Rs 3,66, 07,400.

* Three Social Welfare departments have the following pending UCs:

(i) District Social Welfare Officer, Guwahati, has a pending UC of Rs 5,00,000.

(ii) Director of Social Welfare, Guwahati, has 48 pending UCs of Rs 344,99,93,104.

(iii) Director of Char Area Development, Guwahati, has 66 pending UCs of Rs 244,01,87,025.

* Two Agriculture departments have the following pending UCs:

(i) Director, Agriculture, Khanapara, has 15 pending UCs of Rs 143,67,81, 436.

(ii) Additional Director, Agriculture (Hills), Diphu, has a pending UC of Rs 10,57, 000.

* 19 Planning and Development Departments have the following pending UCs:

(i) DC, Baksa, has two pending UCs of Rs 10,72,017.

(ii) DC, Kamrup, has six pending UCs of Rs 7,93,75,400.

(iii) DC Golaghat has three pending UCs of Rs 45,90, 000.

(iv) DC, Darrang, has four pending UCs of Rs 2,86,43,050.

(v) DC, Udalguri, has two pending UCs of Rs 30,88, 479.

(vi) DC, Dhemaji, has six pending UCs of Rs 4,18,50,000.

(vii) DC, Goalpara, has three pending UCs of Rs 1,12,03,750.

(viii) DC, Kamrup (M), has two pending UCs of Rs 1,60,57,300.

(ix) ADC, Hailakandi, has a pending UC of Rs 60,00, 000.

(x) ADC, Jorhat, has six pending UCs of Rs 284,20, 000.

(xi) Zonal Officer, ZFEU, Diphu, has five pending UCs of Rs 9,20,00, 000.

(xii) ADC Development, Nagaon, has six pending UCs of Rs 485,37,464.

(xiii) ADC (Development), Barpeta, has four pending UCs of Rs 3,05,25,000.

(xiv) ADC (Development), Karimganj, has five pending UCs of Rs 2,52,64,250.

(xv) ADC, (Development), Dhubri, has six pending UCs of Rs 5,97,53, 000.

(xvi) ADC, (Development), Jorhat, has a pending UC of Rs 75,44,000.

(xvii) ADC, (Development), Cachar, has a pending UC of Rs 1,37,50, 000.

(xviii) Sub Divisional Planning Officer, Sivasagar, has four pending UCs of Rs 3,44,08, 000.

(xix) ADC, (Development), Sr Planning Officer, Tezpur, has three pending UCs of Rs 2,84,02, 000.

Source: The Sentinel