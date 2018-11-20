State Funeral Will be Accorded to Nabam Runghi

NET Bureau

A state funeral with a gun salute will be accorded to Nabam Runghi, who passed away on Sunday at his Yupia residence, according to a government notification.

Runghi was the architect of state capital Itanagar, and also the first agency council member of the NEFA administration from the Nyishi community.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra on Monday deeply mourned the passing away of Runghi, who was instrumental in the establishment of the state capital in Itanagar.

In his condolence message, the governor said Runghi would always be remembered for convincing the then governor of Assam, BK Nehru, to choose Itanagar as the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

Describing Runghi’s death as a great loss for the state, Mishra prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.

Born to late Nabam Tajik and late Panye Yamar Nabam on April 20, 1935, in Bobia village in Leporiang circle of Papum Pare district, Runghi was the first agency council member of the NEFA administration from the Nyishi community, and is credited to be the person behind making Itanagar the state capital.

Messages mourning the demise of Runghi are pouring in from various quarters.

The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) deeply mourned the passing away of Runghi and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

“Nabam Runghi was an honest leader, who led a simple and modest life throughout his life. The man behind the establishment of the state capital here, Runghi had made a debut into the community services in 1966 by his exposure of Bharat Darshan tour. He was appointed as gram panchayat member in 1968 and elevated to anchal samiti member and thereafter, zilla parishad member. He was eventually selected as member of the agency council of the undivided Subansiri district,” the NES said.

Apart from various other recognition, the NES had also felicitated Runghi during its 7th general conference at Sagalee on 22 April, 2005.

Conveying condolences to the bereaved family, the NES prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and bestow enough strength on the family members to bear the irreparable loss.

Runghi’s last rites will be performed at his Yupia residence on 20 November.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) also expressed profound grief over Runghi’s demise.

Recalling his pioneering and crucial role in the establishment of the state capital in Itanagar, the AAPSU appealed to the state government to rename IG Park in Itanagar as Nabam Runghi Park “in honour of the great and visionary leader of the state.”

The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) also expressed shock and sorrow over the demise of Runghi.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing away of Runghi. He was a great visionary leader and his death is a great loss not only for the Nyishi community but also the entire state,” the ANSU said in a condolence message.

Conveying condolences to the bereaved family, the executive committee members of the union prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The All Papum Pare District Students’ Union (APPDSU) said Runghi had played a pivotal role for the development of education sector in Papum Pare district.

“Under his guidance, many schools in interior places in the district were established. He was a social reformer and farsighted leader,” the APPDSU said in a condolence message.

The Arunachal Christian Forum also deeply mourned Runghi’s demise and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times