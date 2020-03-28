State govt employees donate to CMRF

Two state government employees’ organizations have decided to contribute from their salaries to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) in the fight against Covid-19.

The members of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers Association (APCSOA) have decided to contribute two days’ salaries, while the members of the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) have decided to contribute a day’s salaries to the CMRF.

“As an association of the state civil services, we deem it fit to contribute our part in trying times such as this, wherein our frontline workers – the ‘Covid Warriors’, involving all the healthcare workers, police forces and every other individual – are relentlessly putting up a fight for this cause,” the APCSOA said in a statement.

“This is decided in solidarity with the state government’s untiring efforts to prevent the dreaded Covid-19 in our state,” the CoSAAP stated in a representation to the chief secretary on Friday.

“Thousands of employees engaged in prevention and treatment of the virus are at stake without being equipped with sophisticated apparatus, risking their lives due to lack of fund and equipment. At the same time, due to the nationwide lockdown, the state’s revenue generation has come to a standstill,” it said, and requested the chief secretary to issue an order deducting a day’s salary of every state government employee, “excepting those who are enlisted for rendering 24×7 essential Covid-19 duties,” for the month of March and deposit the amount in the CMRF.

DIPRO reports: In Upper Siang district, Mariyang-Geku MLA Kanggong Taku has donated a month’s salary to the administration in the fight against Covid-19. The Mariyang ADC received the amount on behalf of the administration. (Citizens willing to contribute to the CMRF may donate to the following account number: 10940061389, State Bank of India, Secretariat Branch, Itanagar.)

