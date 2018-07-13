State Govt Requests Centre for Border Survey Team: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief minister, N. Biren Singh said that state government has written to the Centre to send a survey team to conduct verification on the positions of subsidiary pillars between main Border Pillar no. 80 to 82 on the India-Myanmar boundary and more particularly main Border Pillar no. 81 in presence of all stakeholders so as to clear doubts in the minds of the general public.

In a press conference held on Thursday at CM’s Secretariat regarding the issues of Indo-Myanmar boundary and Manipur University, N. Biren refuted the recent allegation of shifting of the main Border Pillar no. 81 into Manipur side.

Asserting that Border Pillar no. 81 is still at the same site where it was erected as per the India-Myanmar Boundary Agreement, 1967, the CM expressed deep concern over the information allegedly spread wrongly to the public by certain sections as if the pillar was shifted inside Manipur’s territory during the tenure of the present state government.

As the said issue has caused anxiety and doubts in the minds of general public, the state government is making all efforts to address the matter, he added.

N. Biren said that after a local newspaper reported about the alleged loss of a sizable piece of Manipur’s land to Myanmar on June 26, the state government wrote to the Centre on June 27 and requested to issue an advisory to the joint survey team to put the survey work on hold till the issue is resolved.

State government then received a letter on June 29 from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs which stated that Border Pillar no. 80 to 82 have been long settled and there is no ambiguity about the alignment of the boundary, said the CM while adding that the only work that was being undertaken is on joint survey for putting up subsidiary pillars and identifying encroachments, if any.

He continued that the ministry further asked the state to inform the Centre, if it would like to conduct verification or visit the site, so that the concerned officials could be sent to Manipur for the same.

Regarding Manipur University issue, the CM said that a team of the state government led by him would meet Union Human Resources Development minister, Prakash Javadekar to apprise him about the present situation of the varsity on Friday.

He said that taking the present unrest at the varsity seriously, the state government has been making all possible efforts including meeting with the representatives of MUTA and MUSU and explaining the stand of the Manipur University community to the Union HRD minister.

- Imphal Free Press