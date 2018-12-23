‘State has Witnessed Vast Change in the Citizen-Oriented Development Activities’

NET Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reiterated that the priority of the State government is to ensure all-round development and introduce various welfare schemes for inclusive growth and development of all sections of the society. He was speaking at the public meeting on Friday after inaugurating four important development projects in the picturesque town of Manmao in Changlang District.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the government under young and able leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been focussed on the development of infrastructure.

“In the last few years, State has seen a sea change in the citizen-oriented and citizen-friendly development activities,” said Mein and added that the state government has not taken a single day rest since the formation of the government and has been working round the clock for the composite and all-round development of the state.

Mein said the speed and scale of development work have increased by leaps and bounds in the state and asserted that the government has taken several bold steps which are truly watershed which has catapult the state to the greatest heights of progress and development.

Speaking on Arunachal Rising campaign, he informed the gathering that it is the need of the hour as it will facilitate development process to reach out to the people throughout the state targeting remote areas and make them aware of the government initiatives, policies, and programs. He called upon them for taking benefit of Chief Minister’s Flagships Programmes and other Government Schemes.

He said that CM Flagship program running in the state compliment the efforts of the Government of India which focuses on the state-specific development issue. He further informed that State Government has launched Sarkar Aaapke Dwar with an initiative to ensure on the spot delivery of services where the district administrations will hold administrative camps with all the departments in the cluster of villages and cover the entire state.

Mein asserted that the government is focusing on transparency and is ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach to the last man in the society.

He said to improve quality of education the government have done away with No Detention Policy and has re-introduced the State Board Exam. Govt also brought in various financial and administrative reforms in the last two years of its Governance. We have functionalized Divisional Commissioners in East & West along with their Zonal Chief Engineers Office. He also highlighted on the various CM’s Flagship Programmes.

The Deputy Chief Minister who had just returned on Thursday from a weeklong second leg of Arunachal Rising Campaign tour of Eastern Arunachal with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and was part of the inaugural function of infrastructure projects in Arunachal by Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari, landed in Manmow early in Friday morning to inaugurate the 5 additional classroom in upgraded Govt Hr. Sec school. He also inaugurated the water treatment plant, Tourist lodge and circuit house at Manmow.

He said inauguration of various projects by Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari at Roing and Ziro on Thursday is a major boon for the State.

Mein said that with the completion of Lohit Bridge, most districts will now be well connected throughout the year. In the earlier time, it took us an almost entire day to reach Roing crossing many rivers, but today if we travel from Namsai it will only take 1 hour to reach Roing. Similarly, when we travel from Namsai to Jairampur it uses to take 4 to 5 hours before, but today it is a joy ride and takes hardly 30 minutes. A new dawn has come for the state with the improvement of surface connectivity and many infrastructure developments, added Mein.

He informed the gathering that he had appraised Union Minister (Road transport) Nitin Gadkari for the need of repair and maintenance of important roads in state and for the need to begin work for two terminated projects of Arunachal Pradesh namely Khonsa-Tissa-Longding and Lalpur-Manmao-Changlang stretch besides also letting him know about the Hukanjuri-Khonsa stretch which is a lifeline for the entire Tirap and Longding districts and for its early sanctioning. He said that the union minister during his speech has agreed and assured for early sanctioning of the fund for the Lalpur-Manmao-Changlang and Khonsa-Tissa-Longding road.

Deputy Chief Minister also declared to improve the 2 stretch of Manmao road at New Dukpey and Chumpon area of 1km length each which is in a dilapidated condition for which he has asked the highway division to prepare and submit estimate at earliest.

On the memorandum submitted by the villagers and teachers, the DCM had assured to take up the matter and look for resolving the problem as soon as possible. He also assured to include the construction of teachers quarters and festival ground in the next AOP under the PWD department for which fund will provide in phase wise manner.

Lauding 51-Nampong-Manmao MLA Laisam Simai, Mein said Manmao is blessed to have a man of his caliber who is always dedicated and works with tremendous zeal for the welfare of his people and development of the area.

He appealed to them to show their love by providing their valuable support to him.

While extending heartfelt gratitude to DCM for accepting to visit Manmao to inaugurate the four important development projects, Local MLA, Laisam Simai said that it is joyous occasion for people of Manmao as it is for the first time that any senior political leader had accepted to visit the remote village bordering Myanmar to lay the foundations of development.

He said under able leadership and guidance of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, various unprecedented steps had been taken by the state government for the welfare of its common people and state has witnessed immense development.

Stressing an imperative role of citizens in nation building, Simai called upon the people on active involvement in government’s effort to transform the state for better.

“It is impossible for the government to achieve all-round progress without the active participation of its people. The civil society as a whole needs to join hands with the government for making strides on the path of development and welfare,” he said.

He reiterated that the welfare and development of his people is his priority. He will leave no stone unturned to bring people-centric development programmes.

ADC Jairampur S.S.Choudhary, EAC Manmao, SP James K.Lego, engineers from PhED, PWD, Tourism department and the large public from Nampong, Manmao, and Jairampur were also present during the function.

Later in the day, he also attended the poi leng ( grand chariot festival) of Late Gunawantha Mahathero at Ledo in Assam where he paid his obeisance, offered prayer and participated in pulling the chariot. He was accompanied by MLA Namsai Zingnu Namchoom and former MLA Nang Sati Mein.