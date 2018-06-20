State Informatics Officer Calls on Arunachal CM

State Informatics Officer, Saibal Sarkar of National Informatics Centre called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday along with his officers.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the activities of NIC in the state.

He appreciated NIC for its active support in ICT projects and services including recent upgradation of VSAT systems in the districts with new technology.

He requested the NIC for strengthening of IT network in the State and assured all possible Govt. support for smooth implementation of various Digital India and State’s flagship programme.