State Level Taekwondo Competition Held in Sikkim Under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Banner

NET Bureau

A state level Taekwondo championship was organised by the North District Administration in collaboration with the Sports and Youth Affairs Department under the Banner of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao in Mangan, Sikkim. Total 227 students from sixteen schools of the state participated in the event. The students from SAI Hostel Namchi also took part in the event.

It is for the first time that such a platform for Taekwondo sports is been organized in the district. The matches were held in Senior Boys/Grisl, Sub Junior Boys/Girsl, Junior Boys/Girsl and the event saw wide participation in all the categories. A taekwondo aerobics demonstration was also performed by young girl students of Mangan Sr Secondary School.

Sabitri Pradhan, Dy SP and international taekwondo champion from Sikkim graced the above event as Special Guest. She is a six dan and senior most taekwondo player in the district. Speaking on the occasion she motivated the students to take up the game as a career option. She also encouraged the girls to take up the sports for self defense. She also thanked the District Collector North for providing the platform for the students.

The District Collector, North Shri Karma R Bonpo graced the occasion as Chief Guest and SP North K.D Shanderpa was the Guest of Honor. The JD HRDD, HODs of various departments, Principal, Teachers and Students of Mangan Sr Secondary Schools also witnessed the event. The District Collector North also presented a taekwondo mat to the North District taekwondo association costing about Rs 1.4 Lakhs and encouraged the association to further develop the sports in the district. Motivating the students he said that sports have now become a great career options and encouraged the youths to work hard in honing their talents.

SOURCE: Sikkim Chronicle