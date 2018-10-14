State Level Weightlifting Championships Conclude in Arunachal

NET Bureau

The two-day 8th State Level Weightlifting Championship-2018 (men & women), conducted by Arunachal Weightlifting Association (AWA) at Sports Authority of India special area games centre concluded on Saturday, stated an official release.

In his address, AWA president-cum-Indian Weightlifting Federation vice-president Abraham K Techi cautioned all participants to keep away from dope or else their high-level calibre will lead them to a path without any return path.

He exhorted them to always respect and obey their coaches to embrace sure success in weightlifting, one of the toughest among all games globally.

“You have the potentials with killer instinct because of Mongoloid stock and with commitment could achieve anything including Olympic medal winners, but your perseverance and discipline alone is the key to achieve the goal, he said, adding even CRPF and Assam Rifles are offering jobs to lifters.

He cited the example of Manipur, once known as the epicentre of insurgency in North East India, turned into games hub due to commitment and dedication of the youth. All should emulate Manipuri youths’ commitment to pursue games and sport as a career for which India bows down to that sate, he reasoned.

Appreciating the Karate-do Association of India vice-president Shensai Likha Tara as the father of sports in the state and senior journalist Pradeep Kumar as a guide and bridge between the AWA and the GoAP and sought continuous support in future. He also lauded SAI assistant director-in-charge H K M Rehman for extending all possible help for the event.

Shensai Tara, in his address, exhorted the lifters to never go for self-publicity as the platform, like AWA, has given the identity. Work hard with the commitment that you give even global identity like Commonwealth medal lifter Yukar Sibi, he said.

In all 300 lifters players including six boys from Pune-based Army Sports Institute (ASI), 12 from Secunderabad-based Army Ordinance Core Centre, six from Bhopal-based Army Signal Centre and four from Army’s EME Centre are taking part in the game under the supervision of AWA president Techi and secretary general Daniel Teli.

However, of the boys and girls winners, Tadar Agum (boy) and Techi Nadam (girl) were adjudged best lifters and given a trophy and Rs 10,000 each. All winners were given medals by Techi, Tara, Kum ar and coaches.

Interestingly, the AWA has produced own national level referees to umpiring the championship. They are Kumar Doke, Tarh Kasap, Biku Sarita, Doyom Taipodia and global medal winner weightlifter Yukar Sibi while Pianu Chanu hired from Manipur and SAI’s Golden Thanga.

Even though the Arunachalee weightlifters have been winning laurels for the state by winning national and global medals at regular intervals, but there has been no assistance and support from the state government so far. That is why the state level championship is being conducted in a small room in SAI for financial crunch while other games are funded by the state Govt running into hundred of lakhs