Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 17 May 2018

Northeast Today

State of Indian Judiciary Akin to Pakistan’s: Rahul

State of Indian Judiciary Akin to Pakistan’s: Rahul
May 17
16:36 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the Modi government, saying the Indian Constitution was under “severe attack” and the current state of judiciary was like that of Pakistan.

“Usually people go to the Supreme Court for justice. But for the first time in 70 years we saw Supreme Court judges coming to the people complaining that they are being intimidated and they are not being allowed to do their job,” Gandhi told a Jan Swaraj Sammelan in Raipur.

Such a thing, he said, normally happens in dictatorships.

“It happened in Pakistan and Africa. But this happened for the first time in 70 years in India,” he said, referring to the Supreme Court’s judges press conference earlier this year.

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.