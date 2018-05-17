State of Indian Judiciary Akin to Pakistan’s: Rahul

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the Modi government, saying the Indian Constitution was under “severe attack” and the current state of judiciary was like that of Pakistan.

“Usually people go to the Supreme Court for justice. But for the first time in 70 years we saw Supreme Court judges coming to the people complaining that they are being intimidated and they are not being allowed to do their job,” Gandhi told a Jan Swaraj Sammelan in Raipur.

Such a thing, he said, normally happens in dictatorships.

“It happened in Pakistan and Africa. But this happened for the first time in 70 years in India,” he said, referring to the Supreme Court’s judges press conference earlier this year.

