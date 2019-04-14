State Ready to Usher in Rongali Bihu

NET Bureau

The people of the State are all ready to celebrate the Bohag or Rongali Bihu, the biggest festival of Assam that transcends creed and community in the spontaneity and gaiety of the festivities.

Ahead of the festival, the State has witnessed several spells of showers, making the weather pleasant and providing the much-needed respite from the engulfing dust. Now the people are eager to welcome the Assamese New Year ushered in by the Rongali Bihu.

Even the spiralling rise in the prices of essential commodities, particularly foodstuffs, has failed to dampen the festive spirit as people have started thronging the markets in hordes to buy Bihu delicacies, gifts and new clothes.

The typical Bihu ambience finds the best expression in rural Assam where the occasion is celebrated in full mirth and vigour over verdant and colourful natural landscapes.

Source: The Assam Tribune