States Must Take Initiatives on Climate Policies: Dr Harsh Vardhan

NET Bureau

Reiterating that the fight against climate change has to become a social movement, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday while addressing the inaugural session of the national workshop on ‘Taking Forward The Climate Agenda’ said, “States are important partners in implementing the climate change vision of the country.”

He urged the state governments to increasingly play a proactive role in the implementation of climate policies and pointed out that states must create their own initiatives for climate action beyond implementing central policies. He added that the issues of transfer of technology and finance continue to be major issues in dealing with climate change.

The Minister averred that several pioneering initiatives and innovative approaches for addressing climate change, beyond national level initiatives, are being championed by the state governments. Citing the Green Good Deeds movement in this context, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “Adopting one Green Good every day, Green Good Behaviour, Green Social Responsibility and adopting Green Practices will help in fighting climate change. Undertake ambitious climate action on both, mitigation as well as adaptation, beyond the schemes of the government of India.”

Dr Vardhan underlined that both the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) and State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) had been conceptualized almost a decade ago.

“Thus, the ministry is taking steps for revision for the national missions of NAPCC as well as the SAPCCs to reflect the current climate change realities,” he said.

The Union Minister also stressed that climate change issue will be successfully handled only by the people of this world. He requested the State governments to take measures to strengthen the climate change nodal departments by providing adequate resources to the departments so that they can function optimally. He also appreciated the pivotal role played by the State climate change nodal departments in driving climate action at the state level by serving as a critical link between Central government and state government on climate change issues.

India has been addressing climate change as one of the key national priorities. The scheme has been designed to facilitate the implementation of the SAPCCs, which provides an over-arching framework for guiding climate action at the state level. A presentation made during the inaugural session of the workshop informed the gathering that 11 States have submitted second proposals under NAPCC and 27 adaptation projects, including a multi-state regional project, are being implemented.

The National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) and State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) guide climate actions in the country. India also submitted its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) on October 2, 2015, for the period of 2021-2030 and ratified the Paris Agreement in 2016. State governments are key stakeholders in driving climate change action at the sub-national level and would play an even more significant role in combating climate change in the post-2020 period.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change organized today’s meeting in an effort to further strengthen the engagement with States on climate change issues. Joint Secretary, MoEF&CC, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Scientist ‘G’, MoEF&CC, Dr J.R Bhatt and Executive Managing Director, NABARD, HR Dave also addressed the gathering.

SOURCE: PIB