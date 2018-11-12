Statue of Unity Gets Over 1 Lakh Visitors in 11 Days

NET Bureau

Since its opening on 1 November, the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity in Narmada district of Gujarat has attracted more than 1.28 lakh tourists, officials said.

A huge rush of tourists was seen during the weekend, with over 50,000 people visiting the world’s tallest statue at Kevadiya village on Saturday and Sunday alone (November 10- 11), they said.

“Since November 1, when the statue opened for the public, we have received around 1.28 lakh tourists (till Sunday),” Superintending Engineer of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) RG Kanungo said.

Over 24,000 tourists visited the site on Sunday and more than 27,000 on Saturday, he said.

Principal Secretary (Tourism) SJ Haider said more than 10,000 tourists had visited the statue on the very first day of its opening.

“The number of tourists kept on increasing since November 1,” he said.

Haider said the government is ready to welcome any number of tourists at the site.

He said the new tourist attraction in Gujarat will help increase the number of travellers visiting the state from other parts of the country and from abroad.

“Gujarat has registered 17 per cent year-on growth in tourism with a total of 5.2 crore tourists visiting the state in 2017. The Statue of Unity will help in achieving considerable growth in arrival of tourists to Gujarat,” he said.

The towering structure, built at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore, is nearly twice the height of Statue of Liberty in United States and also bigger than the Spring Temple Buddha in China (153 metres) and Japan’s Ushiku Daibustum (120 metres).

Along with the Statue of Unity, Gujarat Tourism has added many attractions nearby for sight-seeing. Two tent cities have been created along the backwater lakes of the Narmada dam reservoir for tourists who want to stay there.

High-speed lifts installed there are capable of taking 5,000 people per day to the viewing gallery, which offers a panoramic glimpse of the surrounding areas.

The ambitious project was announced in 2010 and a special purpose vehicle was set up by the state government for its construction.

SOURCE: Yahoo