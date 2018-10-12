Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 12 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Statue of Unity To Be Unveiled On October 31

Statue of Unity To Be Unveiled On October 31
October 12
18:05 2018
NET Bureau

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s ‘Statue of Unity’ is being given final touches. The statue will be placed at Narmada bank near Gujarat’s Vadodara. It will be inaugurated on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary which is on October 31 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The statue is 182 meters tall and will be the world’s tallest statue. Behind the statue, there are Satpura and Vindhyachal ranges.

According to reports, around 3,200 workers and 230 engineers are working hard to complete the statue before October 31. The memorial is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore under the Public Private Partnership model. The Larsen and Toubro and the state-run Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) are working together to build the statue. A viewing gallery of 500 feet will also provide a spectacular view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

A total of 2,000 metric tonnes of bronze plates will form the skull and face of Sardar Patel’s statue. These plates are now clamped together to give shape. The entire structure is 182 meters while the human structure will be 157 meters tall. Under the statue, there will also be a museum, which is now being constructed. Some water is also allowed to flow from the dam so that can enjoy boat rides.

It is worth mentioning here that the Gujarat unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising ‘Sardar Patel Yatras’ in 10, 000 villages of the state before the unveiling of the Statue of Unity on October 31.

Throwing light on the campaign, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue on October 31, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. Before the unveiling, yatras carrying replicas of the statue will be organised in Gujarat from October 20 to October 30. A film on Sardar Patel will be shown in each of these villages as part of the yatra.”

SOURCE: Yahoo

GujaratPM ModiSardar PatelStatue of UnityTallest Statue
