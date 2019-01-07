Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 07 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Statues of Two Manipuri Heroes to Be Unveiled on Wednesday

Statues of Two Manipuri Heroes to Be Unveiled on Wednesday
January 07
17:20 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Statues of two Manipuri heroes Meidningu Narasingh and Sana Heerachandra would be erected and unveiled on the occasion of 185th death anniversary of Maharaja Gambhir Singh which falls on Wednesday.

 The two heroes played pivotal roles in reclaiming Manipur from the hands of Burmese invaders during the Chahi Taret Khuntakpa (Seven Years Devastation) from 1819-1826.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Art and Culture Minister L Jayantakumar and Consumers Affairs Food & Public distribution Minister Karam Shyam will attend the function.

Nara Singh assisted his cousin Meidingu Gambhir Singh in throwing out the Burmese from Manipur in 1826, ending the Seven Years Devastation.

Heerachandra, the son of King Labyanachandra tried to save the lives of common people from the clutches of the Burmese Army by using guerrilla warfare.

On the 184th death anniversary observation of Mahararaj Gambhir Singh last year, Chief Minister N Biren Singh had announced that statues of Narasingh and Heerachandra would be erected.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Tags
185th death anniversary of Maharaja Gambhir SinghMeidningu NarasinghSana Heerachandra
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.