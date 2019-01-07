Statues of Two Manipuri Heroes to Be Unveiled on Wednesday

NET Bureau

Statues of two Manipuri heroes Meidningu Narasingh and Sana Heerachandra would be erected and unveiled on the occasion of 185th death anniversary of Maharaja Gambhir Singh which falls on Wednesday.

The two heroes played pivotal roles in reclaiming Manipur from the hands of Burmese invaders during the Chahi Taret Khuntakpa (Seven Years Devastation) from 1819-1826.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Art and Culture Minister L Jayantakumar and Consumers Affairs Food & Public distribution Minister Karam Shyam will attend the function.

Nara Singh assisted his cousin Meidingu Gambhir Singh in throwing out the Burmese from Manipur in 1826, ending the Seven Years Devastation.

Heerachandra, the son of King Labyanachandra tried to save the lives of common people from the clutches of the Burmese Army by using guerrilla warfare.

On the 184th death anniversary observation of Mahararaj Gambhir Singh last year, Chief Minister N Biren Singh had announced that statues of Narasingh and Heerachandra would be erected.

Source: The Assam Tribune