Step up Your Career

Dance is a performing art that is executed with the accompaniment of music. It is said that ‘Dance like nobody is watching’, a performer presents symbolic expressions and body movement that portrays a meaning which observer understands it. Hence, one who desires to make his career in dance tries to inculcate the style with patience and discipline. Aditi Mech finds out more

Indian Classical Dance

In trend:

With ‘Nritta’, ‘Nritya’ and ‘Natya’ Indian Classical Dance have reached a good status in the Northeast. There are 8 forms of Indian Classical Dance cited as Sattriya, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Manipuri, Kathakali, Kuchipudi, Kathak and Mohiniyattam and out of these 8 classical dance forms Sattriya, Bharatnatyam, Manipuri, and Kathak are prevalent in Northeast. Odissi has also made a keen place in the northeast. Other classical dance forms are yet to emerge.

Career Point

One can opt for certificate courses and a diploma in Indian Classical Dance. An aspirant can go for Visharad in any form and after completion of Visharad, graduate and postgraduate courses are open for them. For further studies, one can do PhD in the performing art that one is specialised.

Dibrugarh University offers graduate and post-graduate programme in Sattriya Dance, postgraduate course in Manipuri dance at Imphal Manipur University, MPhil and PhD in Manipuri Dance at Assam University, Silchar, postgraduate course (M.A) in Kathak at Tripura University, West Tripura, certificate courses and diploma in classical dance in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and 2 years diploma course in kathak at Venkateshwara Open University, Itanagar.

CCRT (Centre for Cultural Resources and Training) implements Cultural Talent Search Scholarship Scheme offering facilities to young talented children in the 10-14 age group to study one or the other art form.

Job opportunities:

A dancer can work as a Dance Teacher in Music and Dance firms, Educational Institutes and Dance Academies, Choreographer in the film industry, as a Team Member in theatres, Cultural Activity Offices. One can also be a Freelance Dance Performance Artist.

Western Dance in Northeast

‘Western dance’ or ‘country dance’ or better known as ‘kick dancing’ in Texas is a form of dance that is performed either in solo or group. Western dance aspirants are incessantly increasing in Northeast. Hiphop, Freestyle, Contemporary, Modern Dance, Salsa are in trend these days.

Aspirants can learn western dance in different dance academies like Pradeep Gurung Dance Academy Guwahati, Morph Institute Guwahati, Step Up Western Dance Academy, Agartala, Gitanjali dance Academy, Meghalaya and more. Dance enthusiasts can participate in different reality shows and win a prize along with fame.

“If a student wants to take dance as his /her career then, first of all, they should be firm about their decision. Dance is not like cooking food or any other school subjects, it’s a way of knowing oneself. You have to trust your talents. Through the learning of western dance, one can be an event choreographer, shooting choreographer, Dance teacher etc” Deepak Dey Choreographer based in Assam.

Expert advice:

Vijay Srivastava, Kathak Dancer, Choreographer and Performer

Indian Classical Dance is not easy and hence should be learned seriously and with patience. Only a few students stay after joining and these students rise up and beautifully learn the classical dance. When a student learns one type of classical dance he should stick to that form instead of jumping into another style of dance because his body grasps the movements and postures of the one he is learning. Each Indian Classical Dance forms have its own art. Moreover, an aspirant should select one type of dance style and must be perfect on that and go for further research. One should start learning Indian Classical Dance from 10th + because at that stage a student has his capacity to understand the meaning of the classical dance. It should be mentioned that ‘Dance’ is kept as a subject in schools of SEBA but there are no posts for dance teachers. So, I request the State Government to provide posts on Indian Classical Dance subject at schools if possible.