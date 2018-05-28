Sterlite Copper Smelter Plant to be Shut: Tamil Nadu Govt

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued orders closing the copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi owned by the Vedanta Group a week after 13 people were killed in police firing during protests against continued functioning of the unit.

The Government Order said it has been brought to the notice of the government that Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) did not renew the Consent to Operate to the copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi by its order of April 9 this year and subsequently on May 23 the PCB has also issued directions for closure and disconnection of power supply.

“Under Sections 18(1)(B) of the Water Act 1974 in the larger public interest the Government endorse the closure direction of the TNPCB and also direct the TNPCB to seal the unit and close the plant permanently ” said the Order.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy said in a separate statement that the Consent to Operate permission for the copper smelter plant ended in March this year and it was not renewed by the TNPCB. The electricity and water connections to the plant have been disconnected from May 24 he said.

The Chief Minister said the demand of the people of Thoothukudi to the government for closure of the plant has been accepted by the government and orders have been issued to this effect. The order is also significant because the protesters against the functioning of the copper smelter have been demanding that the government should issue formal orders as they would not be satisfied with verbal promises.

Welcoming the Order protesters said they needed a Cabinet decision on this as otherwise the company would approach courts and get a stay. They also wanted the Central government to take a similar stand.

Earlier in the day Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Monday visited Thoothukudi the first senior political representative to go to the violence-hit town and announced that the government will take necessary steps to permanently shut down the copper smelter plant.

Pannerselvam visited the hospital here and enquired about the health of those injured in the police firing on anti-Sterlite Copper protesters on May 22 in which 13 persons died. Speaking to reporters the Deputy Chief Minister said that compensation to the injured was being paid.

Normalcy was slowly returning in the town with shops and other establishments opening their doors for customers. Internet connectivity has also resumed since Sunday midnight after it was suspended on May 23.

“Shops are open now. Normalcy is returning. But till the copper smelter plant is permanently closed there will not be total peace in the city ” S. Raja of Thoothukudi Traders Association told IANS.

Raja also said murder charge should be registered against the police officials who shot the protestors. According to Raja post mortem has been done on seven bodies out of the 13 who were killed in the police firing. However the relatives have not claimed the bodies yet.

