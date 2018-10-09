STF Kills Two Suspected Poachers in Morigaon

NET Bureau

In Assam, two poachers were gunned down by police at Morigaon district on Monday night.

Police sources said that acting on a tip off, a joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and police conducted a raid at Sitalmari char to nab the Rhino poachers late on Monday night. But when the team reached the spot, poachers opened fire on the police personnel. On self-defence, they also retaliated and during the exchange of fire, two poachers were gunned down.

However, a few others managed to escape taking the cover of darkness. Police recovered arms and ammunition from the spot.

SOURCE: All India Radio