Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 09 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

STF Kills Two Suspected Poachers in Morigaon

STF Kills Two Suspected Poachers in Morigaon
October 09
13:05 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

In Assam, two poachers were gunned down by police at Morigaon district on Monday night.

Police sources said that acting on a tip off, a joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and police conducted a raid at Sitalmari char to nab the Rhino poachers late on Monday night. But when the team reached the spot, poachers opened fire on the police personnel. On self-defence, they also retaliated and during the exchange of fire, two poachers were gunned down.

However, a few others managed to escape taking the cover of darkness. Police recovered arms and ammunition from the spot.

SOURCE: All India Radio

Tags
Assam Policepoacher gunned downpoacher killedPoliceRhinorhino poachersrhino poachingSpecial Task Forcewildlife
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.