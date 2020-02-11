Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 11 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

ST(H) status to Bodo Kacharis opposed

ST(H) status to Bodo Kacharis opposed
February 11
10:37 2020
NET Bureau

Even as the latest Bodo accord is yet to be implemented, comes a demand from Karbi Anglong that the Centre should revoke the controversial Clause 6.1 of the peace pact that proposes to grant schedule tribe (hills) status to the Bodo Kacharis living in the three hill districts of Assam.

A delegation of the Congress, represented by leaders of the hill districts, on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind and Minister for DoNER Dr Jitendra Singh.

On behalf of the original tribes of the three hill districts, they urged the Central and State governments to revoke the contentious Clause 6.1 of the Bodo Peace Accord 2020.

Further, the delegation urged the Centre to implement Article 244(A) of the Constitution, which is a long pending demand of the three hill districts.

Source: The Assam Tribune

