Stir Against Citizenship Bill in New Delhi

NET Bureau

Members of 70 organisations of Assam, including the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), will soon stage an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

This decision was taken at a public meeting held here today. People from various walks of life, including educationists, intellectuals, writers and artistes, took part in the meeting.

The meeting also proposed a mass hunger strike in Guwahati to make the public aware of the threat posed by the Citizenship Bill. Speakers at the meeting today also proposed to involve the student community in the movement.

The meeting, however, did not decide the date for the strike in Delhi.

Addressing the meeting, noted scholar Hiren Gohain said the people of Assam will have to stage a strong protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, in a democratic manner. He said that the movement against the Bill must continue until the government decides to scrap it.

The meeting also proposed to unite all young artistes and writers to form a youth force for the movement.

Representatives of the 70 organisations will carry out a ‘Sankalpa Sikha’ from four places in Assam – Sadiya, Jonai, Diphu and Dhubri – to Guwahati as a mark of protest against the Citizenship Bill. The programme will start on November 11 and reach Guwahati on November 16. On the same day, a mass gathering will take place at Dispur.

The meeting urged all sections of society to make the protest programme a grand success.

As per the resolution in today’s meeting, a Satyagraha movement will be launched at each district headquarters from November 17 to 27.

The mass hunger strike will be staged at the Khanapara Veterinary ground, followed by a public meeting, where the future course of action would be taken.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune