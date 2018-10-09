Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 09 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Stone Boulders, Chips Dislodged in Tawang

Stone Boulders, Chips Dislodged in Tawang
October 09
18:45 2018
NET Bureau

Tawang district administration on Tuesday, following up of its order issued earlier regarding clearing of all the dumped materials on roadside to make public road more safe and clean, conducted an eviction drive and removed stone boulders, chips sand and other building materials dumped by the public in various places on the roadside of the town. This was stated in an official release.

This has been done to make the roads more safe and clean for traffic movements, with the onset of tourist season Tawang is expecting lots of tourist from October to December.

It may be mentioned here that in the recently conducted Swachta Sarvekshan Grameen, Tawang was adjudged as the cleanest district of the Northeast.

“Owing to this the responsibility of the citizens has increased manifolds and in order to honour this prestigious award the district administration is making all out efforts to bring more awareness among the general public with regard to cleanliness,” the statement added.
