Thu, 21 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Stop Planting Eucalyptus Plant: Manipur Governor

Stop Planting Eucalyptus Plant: Manipur Governor
September 20
12:18 2017
“Eucalyptus plant is brought from Australia during British period and it helps in decreasing the rich biodiversity of the State. Stop planting eucalyptus plant. We do not need it,” said Manipur Governor Dr. Najma Heptullah.

The Governor was speaking in the launching programme of CSIR-Aroma Mission and Anthropogenic impact & their management options in the different ecosystems of the Indian Himalayan region (Imphal/Manipur river basin) on Tuesday in Imphal.

Heptullah appealed to the Scientists of Manipur for starting a movement against the planting of eucalyptus plant in the region. The plant has negative effect to the region’s environment like inducing soil degradation, decline of ground water level and also harm to other plants.

Saying that the Governor is working very hard for removal of Ithai Barrage, Heptullah told that in this regard, she had met the Ministry of Environment at the centre. Because of the barrage, the largest lake in the north- east, Loktak lake is shrinking. Water can not flow to down stream and many rare species both flora and fauna are vanishing.

Giving assurance for any help from Raj Bhawan in pertain to plant research work, the Governor asked for not to fight with nature in the name of modernization.

As part of the programme, memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the CSIR-NEIST, BLM, Imphal and farmers of the State was signed and distributed quality planting variety of lemon grass and citronella plant which were developed by the CSIR- NEIST.

It is said that farmers are supposed to cultivate lemon grass and citronella plant to 500 hectors of Manipur. Moreover, whenever they cultivate the plants in every 50 hectors, CSIR-NEIST will install one oil extract machine (600 kg. capacity) too.

EucalyptusEucalyptus ManipurEucalyptus plantManipur GovernorNajma Heptullah
