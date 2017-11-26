STPI in Sikkim on the Cards

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling has granted in-principle approval for allotment of space in the state capital to Software Technologies Parks in India (STPI), for upscaling the existing infrastructure and build a state of art incubation centre, official sources said.

The STPI, is an autonomous society under Union Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

The proposal was made by the visiting STPI director general Omkar Rai when he called on the chief minister last night at his official residence.

The sanctioned 7000 sq ft of built-up space in Gangtok will be handed over to the STPI in about a week s time, Chamling assured Rai, the sources said today.

During the meeting the STPI DG submitted a proposal to the chief minister requesting for an acre of land or a built-up space to upscale the existing infrastructure and build a state of the art incubation centre.

Rai told Chamling that the upgraded facility will have the capacity to support IT needs of the state, especially the new start-ups.

He said that the proposal was intended for the benefit of the people of Sikkim and will bring about a synergy between the IT infrastructure and the policy of the government to encourage and support start-up ventures, and other programmes of the government.

The STPI DG said the facility will be a world class incubation centre which will provide robust bandwidth, state-of-the-art facility, network operating centre, apart from providing employment to the people of Sikkim, an Information and Public Relations Department (IPR) release said.

PTI