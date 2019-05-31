Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 31 May 2019

Northeast Today

Strengthen Security in 3 ‘Disturbed’ Districts: Arunachal Governor to Centre

Strengthen Security in 3 'Disturbed' Districts: Arunachal Governor to Centre
May 31
11:36 2019
NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (retd) has called for strengthening the security apparatus in the ‘disturbed’ districts of Arunachal Pradesh – Tirap, Changlang, and Longding.

 The Governor, who is currently on an official tour to New Delhi, made this proposition when he called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday.

A communique from the Raj Bhavan here said that they discussed security and other vital issues pertaining to the State. The Union Home Minister assured to address the issues at the earliest.

The Governor also briefed the Home Minister on the law-and-order situation in the State and the incidents that occurred in the State during the recent elections. The Governor thanked the Union Home Minister for providing adequate security forces to the State Government for the conduct of the Parliamentary and Assembly elections.

Source: The Assam Tribune

