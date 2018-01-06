Strengthen the Intelligence Branch of Arunachal Police: Mein

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said to strengthen the Intelligence Branch of the State Police Force while interacting with the police personnel and CRPF jawans at VKV School Auditorium Hall in Roing on Saturday.

He lauded the district police headed by the able IPS Officer, Sanjay Kumar Sain for maintenance of peace and law & order in the district. He praise them for showing their boldness in arresting hard core underground elements from kalapani area of Dambuk last year, arrest of extortionists, arm robbers, detection of explosives and also for timely action in tackling sensitive cases.

He also praises them for the measures taken in community policing, for conducting outreach and awareness programme for various social evils like drugs addiction. He also acknowledges the sacrifice and contributions of Assam Rifles and other paramilitary forces since NEFA days for the security and safety of the people of this border State.

He further said that the State Govt is always there to support and look in to the needs of the police personnel and encouraged them to perform their duty with utmost sincerity and dedication. Mein, however press for proper coordination and cooperation between the administration and police.

He also exhorted the students to devote their time in study and learning and to make themselves a good and responsible citizen in future.

Earlier, Sanjay Kumar Sain, SP Roing highlighted the achievements and the activities of District Police. He informed that with the opening of Bhupen Hazarika Bridge, there is tremendous increase of visitors in the district. He informed that the man power in the Shantipur Checkgate has been strengthened and CCTV cameras has been installed in the Checkgate to check illegal entry.

He further informed that naka and MV checking has been intensified in addition to the installation of speed brakers and barricades along the National Highway – 37 in order to check rash driving and accidents.