Strengthening the Base of the Society: Youth Empowerment  

Welcome to 2018. Young people are eating Tide pods just because it’s trending on the Internet. Obscene music with dirty lyrics is promoting immoral behaviour among the teenagers. In India, we are experiencing a steep rise in drug busts and drug-related deaths.

These cases establish a special fact very well, that to destroy the future of a country or a society, you only need to corrupt its backbone, i.e., the youth. The enemies of India are using the advantage of this fact. Drugs are being smuggled from across the border by our enemies to be distributed to our young. This cycle can only be broken if buying is stopped.

The world is filled with anchors of avarice that hold down the young down from moving forward. It’s why we need youth empowerment. A young man/woman with a noble aim in life does not have time to get involved with the evils of drugs and over-indulgence.

So, what is exactly youth empowerment? According to the Wikipedia, youth empowerment is defined as a process where the young population of a society are encouraged to control and better their lives. It is done through introspection and assessment of the life the youngsters are living. Shortcomings are dealt with by providing better access to important resources. Their consciousness and sub-consciousness are transformed by introducing moral values, beliefs, and a courteous attitude.

Youth empowerment can be a singular effort or a collective initiative. You can do your bit by taking time off from your busy schedule and interacting with the local youngsters. Talk to them, listen to them, and take a good gander at their issues. If you can spare the resources and time, help them. Otherwise, you can help through NGOs as well.

Take Dera Sacha Sauda as an example. This group has youth empowerment embedded in its humanitarian directives. They conduct events to push sports and healthy living among young people. Through spiritual discourses, they spread awareness against AIDS and other diseases begotten of promiscuous acts.

With the help of their spiritual Leader, Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, Dera Sacha Sauda is providing career counselling to youngsters. The unemployed are helped with employment opportunities.

Youthreach is doing the same through a number of programs which include distribution networks, CSR programs and volunteer programs. Moreover, both the organizations are actively assisting teens and adolescents through depression and suicidal tendencies.

Life can be tough but nothing in the world can keep you down if you understand that the universe has a plan for you. Whether you believe in god or not, you have a special mission on Earth. Empowering yourself, discovering your innate talents and living a happy and healthy life is how you can discover it.