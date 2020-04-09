Strict curfew & lockdown across Manipur to contain spread of COVID-19

Manipur government has been ensuring to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state by maintaining strict curfew and lockdown measure across the State. So far, the State has reported two positive cases of COVID-19. Out of them, the first positive patient has been found negative two times and likely to be discharged from hospital for home quarantine. AIR correspondent report, people are co-operating government by following the rule of curfew and lockdown in Manipur. Till today 1,88,530 passengers have been screened at the 8 entry points to the state. 197 samples have been tested and only two were found positive. 188 persons completed quarantine period and 107 people are still in quarantine stage.

Meanwhile, State government announced today that ex-gratia of Rs. 500 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) will be disbursed to the beneficiaries of Schemes related to old age, widow, disability under National Social Assistance Programme to help them fight the battle against COVID-19. State government has issued an Order today instructing those government employees who are holding N.F.S.A ration card to surrender their card to government within a week. State Education Minister also announced that extra classes for secondary education will be done after the lockdown and Modular Object Oriented Dynamic Learning Environment (MOODLE) has been initiated for higher and technical education in the State. Chief Minister Shri N. Biren Singh has also launched a Manipuri music video on Novel Corona Virus today to create awareness on the pandemic. On the other hand, different organizations and individuals are donating to Manipur CM’s COVID Relief Fund everyday.

Source: News On Air