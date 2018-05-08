Strokes of Passion

April Edition, Art, NET Bureau

Life is easy and happier when one’s passion for something becomes the cherished profession. Barpeta’s Biswajyoti Pathak is one such individual who has propelled his way up in the field of art, fighting a several odds. In conversation with Partha Prawal, the young and talented artist speaks his heart out on several things

Hub of Hobbies

Like every other artist, Biswajyoti Pathak too had a humble beginning and his initial days too were marked with a few ups and several downs. However, refusing to give up on his dream, the young and talented artist from the culturally rich district of Barpeta enrolled himself at the Guwahati Arts College and completed his bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts.

It is often seen that once someone goes out from one small hamlet and gets exposure at a bigger level, she/he seldom returns back to the place from where the entire journey began. But for Biswajyoti Pathak, returning to his small but culturally rich village in Barpeta district was a natural choice. He wanted to give back to the place, to its people. For him, it was ‘payback’ time.

“After the completion of my graduation when I returned to Barpeta, I realised that the place had a number of talented young children who had avivid imagination and these ideas just required to be put down on canvas. But what they lacked was a platform from where their ideas, dreams, and imagination would gain wings. There were no art schools or any other such platforms where these ignited minds can go and hone their skills. It was then when the idea of setting up Hub Studio dawned on me,” says Biswajyoti in a candid interaction with Northeast Today.

“Initially, it was three of us. I, along with DeepmaniDeka, and ParthaSarathi Das came together and formed the basic skeleton and structure of the Hub Studio. On the way, people kept joining us and the people involved with the Hub Studio kept on increasing. Some of the other friends who joined us were Gitartha, Bidyut, Nayanjyoti,and Manjit. Each and every one of them supported our cause of bringing out an artistical renaissance in the village,” adds on Biswajyoti.

And since then, there has been no looking back.

Today, Hub Studio is a prominent centre for children and the promising youths of Barpeta who have the passion and love for painting. As Hub Studio gained fame gradually, the members decided to give a name to the small events within Hub Studio, thus ‘Artscape’ was formed.

Mentor’s Influence

During his graduation days, Biswajyoti Pathak gradually feltattracted towardsdigital art and developedan urge to learn the nitty-gritty of this (then) steadily booming art form. In his quest to find a proper institute to learn the art form,landed Biswajyoti atIMAGE Creative Education, Guwahati. Under the guidance of Hemen Kalita, young Biswajyoti propelled his way up.

“Hemen sir has always inspired his students and it was his guidance that made me more confident and I was able to rectify the loopholes in my art,” says Biswajyoti recalling his association with his ‘guru’.

Hemen Kalita has always stood as an edifice of support for Biswajyoti and he has always provided with the right inputs whenever approached.

Barpeta Carnival

“When we decided to organise Barpeta Carnival in 2016 under the aegis of Hub Studio and Social Health Development Society, the first person I took advice was Hemen sir. He was supportive and he motivated us to go for it and said he will support us in every possible way. In fact, he became an integral part of the entire event,” says Biswajyoti.

Recalling his association with Barpeta Carnival, Hemen Kalita says, “When Biswajyoti explained me the entire concept and idea of the festival, I was in love with it. After some brainstorming, the event was finally named as Barpeta Carnival. Some of the team members, however, were apprehensive about naming the event as carnival, because of the word projected a different image in one’s mind. All I said to them is that ‘let us break the stereotypes’.”

A crowd-fundedevent, the Barpeta Carnival was successful. The carnival was a home to a myriad of exhibitions and competitions. The crowd puller, however, was the ‘selfie contest’.

Other Stories

Hub Studio, over the time, has produced a wide range of talented artists and artistic works. One of the most prominent has been the painting of Priyanka Chopra in Assamese Gamusa. Chopra, who is also the Brand Ambassador of Assam Tourism, found her way into the traditional Assamese Gamusa, which was a brainchild of a Barpeta youth Bidyut Mandal- a student of the Hub Studio.

“When Priyanka Chopra was painted in the gamusa, we wanted it to showcase in the Amazing Assam event. However, by the time we contacted the organisers, the call for tender to set up stalls in the event was already closed. However, the organisers assured us that the gamusa would be presented to the delegates as a souvenir and this was indeed happy news for the entire Hub Studio team,” says Hemen Kalita.

Moreover, the Hub Studio has been organising camps for the budding artists and helping them to hone their skills.

Message to the Budding Artists

In his message to the young artists of the region, Biswajyoti Pathak says, “Stick to your dreams and keep painting. The road ahead is tough but if one is passionate enough, no destination too far.”

Photo Courtesy: Biswajyoti Pathak