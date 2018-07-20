Student Communities Protest Against Attack on TSA Leader

Exhibiting its strongest disapproval over the alleged attack on a student body leader at Moreh on July 13 late night at around 2:00 am, student communities in Manipur’s Kangpokpi District staged sit-in-protest at Motbung under the aegis of TSA (Thadou Students’ Association) Sadar Hills demanding Manipur Government not to remain mute spectator over the incident.

Thongminlun Haokip, the President of TSA Moreh in Tengnoupal District residential house was allegedly attacked with sophisticated weapons including lathod bomb by suspected heavily armed militants on July 13 late night at around 2:00 am.

Another person M. Paokhogin Haokip, who is a Lambu in Additional Deputy Commissioner Office, Moreh was also brutally assaulted by the suspected same militants on the same night. Several other residential houses belonging to Thongmang Touthang, Phalneng, etc., neighbouring with TSA President were damaged during the firing and bombardment of TSA President residential house.

Security forces including Assam Rifles and state police have been reportedly located just half Kilometer away from the spot of firing which reportedly lasted for over half an hour.

The Sit-in-Protest organized by TSA Sadar Hills on Thursday at Motbung in Kangpokpi District was participated by around 300 student protestors from various educational institutions in the district who gathered at around 12 noon at Motbung near the National Highway 2 (Imphal-Dimapur) road to display their unhappiness over the alleged brutal attack upon the President of TSA Moreh on July 13 by suspected heavily armed militants at his residential house at Gamnom Veng, Moreh Ward No.2.

The student protestors were holding placards which read, “Lawless people has no place in civil society”, “Killing and shooting on students and its leaders is anti-nationalism”, “Declared attacker(s) as terrorist”, “Stop gun culture, we have the right to life without fear”, “What is the use of Moreh Police”, “How long will Moreh Police take to arrest the culprits?”, “Why Moreh Police are silent on this heinous crime?”, “Our silence will encourage the culprits, Lets rise up together against injustice”, “The culprits must be shown justice”, “Deploy centre force in Moreh town”, “Manipur Govt. save Moreh students”, “Let the assailants come up publicly”, “Live and let live”, etc.

A student protestor said that the student communities are against such violence and they condemn the indiscriminate firing at the residential house in Moreh town belonging to a student body leader which create fear psychosis among the student community in particular and the general public.

He continued that the perpetrators must be booked and punished according to the law of the land so as to avoid such communal act in future while adding that they want a complete halt of violence in the society and respect their leaders.

“The student community condemned the attack and attempted to murder our leader in the strongest term”, he asserted while adding that urging the state Government and concerned authority not to remain silent over the incident rather nab the culprits timely and punish accordingly.

TSA Sadar Hills warns that if the Government fails to book the culprits, it will mobilize the student community and support TSA Chandel and Tengnoupal in its movement for justice over the incident.

Meanwhile, the Thadou Students’ Association, Delhi & NCR also strongly condemned the alleged death-defying firing and bombardment at residential house of TSA Moreh President at Gamnom Veng, Moreh Ward No.2 on July 13 by suspected Kuki armed militant.

Paosei Haokip, President TSA Delhi and NCR said that the brutal attack upon the President of TSA Moreh is not the first incident of attacking student leaders in the state and therefore it is mandatory for the state Government to take serious measures to nab the culprits involved in the firing and initiate drastic steps to avoid such incidents in the future.

He also appeals to all concerned to eschew from disturbing the innocent public, student communities and other voluntary organizations in the society by using violence while urging the militant groups to go on their path of revolutionary movement and avoid interfering in student welfare.

He also asked the perpetrators of Moreh incident to come up publicly with their reason of committing such uncivilized act upon a student leader.

He further cautioned that if the Manipur Government will not act seriously over the matter, TSA Delhi & NCR will endorse and support any movement in connection with the incident.

- NET Bureau, Kaybie Chongloi