Student Crushed to Death by Minister’s Convoy

NET Bureau

In a tragic incident, a student named Anupam Chakma was hit by an escort car of Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s convoy while he was riding his bike.

The incident occurred during the early hours of thursday at Bharalumukh. He was immediately rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)after which he was referred to GNRC where he was declared dead.’

According to the sources, Chakma hailed from Tripura and was a 6th semester student of Tata Institute of Social Science.

The escort car with registration AS 01 HC 8600 has been seized, however, no further information has been shared regarding the whole incident.