Student Organisations Demand Separate University in Manipur

NET Bureau

The tribal student organisations in Manipur have taken a resolution on Thursday to launch a 5-day economic blockade in every national highways under its jurisdictions from 5:00 am of October 9 if the their demands for the returning of normalcy in Manipur University is not met by October 8. The tribal student bodies also took another resolution to demand for a separate Hill Central University.

The All Tribal Student Union, Manipur (ATSUM), the Kuki Student Organisation-General Headquarters (KSO-GHQ) and the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) had served a 7-day ultimatum on October 2 to the “concerned authorities” for resumption of normal classes and other activities.

According to the outcome of Thursday’s meeting of the ATSUM, the KSO-GHQ and the ANSAM, “anguished with premeditated holding of thousands of students’ careers to ransom for imposition of few vested interest individuals’ agenda in Manipur University, it was resolved that a separate Hill Central University shall be demanded”.

The other resolution said that, “in pursuance of the demand for Hill Central University and also as an expression of resentment over the failure of the concerned authorities (Central government, State Government and agitators) to resolve the Manipur University deadlock, a five-day economic blockade will be imposed from 5:00 am of October 9.”

According to leaders of the tribal student organisations, every year the tribal students face hardship “as problems after problems created by vested interest people in the Manipur University continue with their game”. They said that colleges in the hills affiliated to Manipur University also suffer immensely.

“Now, we want a Hill Central University so that all the colleges in the hill districts can affiliate to it and then have an ideal academic ambiance,” said an ATSUM leader.

SOURCE- Morung Express