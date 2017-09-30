Students Bodies Ask Mizoram Government to Deport all Chakmas Who Migrated Illegally

A number of students organisations took out a rally on Friday demanding that the state government detect and deport all Chakma foreigners who illegally migrated to Mizoram from Bangladesh.

The rally was organised by the Mizo Students Union (MSU) and the Aizawl City College Joint Students Union (ACCJSU).

They also urged the state government to arrest those Chakmas indulged in “violent activities” against Mizo student leaders at Chawngte town in southern Mizoram’ Lawngtlai district on Thursday.

The rally also demanded that the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) should pay compensation to 20 MSU leaders who were injured in an attack by Chakmas.

The rally was stopped by the Police near the Chakma House at Hunthar locality.

Superintendent of Police of Aizawl, C Lalthanmawia said the rally was peaceful.

