Students’ Bodies Condemn Firing at Moreh

Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Moreh Block has condemned the firing incident that reportedly broke out between unidentified armed groups on Friday at Moreh town in Manipur.

A release from KSO asserted that the incident had created fear psychosis amongst the public of Moreh town especially amongst the students’ community. “There is fear of more such incidents in the vicinity of the public settlement which can hamper the peaceful minds of the students and can also hamper their peaceful studies,” it added.

KSO, Moreh Block, in its release, further made an appeal to all armed groups not to repeat such incidents amongst the public in the future.

Meanwhile, Thadou Students’ Association (TSA), Tengnoupal and Chandel Branch vehemently condemned in its strongest term calling the attack a barbaric act of unidentified militant group.

A release said that the resident of Thongminlun, who is also the president of TSA, Moreh block was attacked by some unidentified militant suspected to be Kuki militant group. The attack was done with sophisticated weapons and firing for more than hundred rounds including six lathode bombs which destroyed many properties of more than four houses of the area, it added.

One ADC Moreh, M. Paokhogin Haokip, an elder brother of victim was also been physically assaulted by them, said the release.

It further said that the camp of 11 AR and Manipur police station are just around half kilometres away from the site of the incident but the perpetrator could fire their weapon for more than 30 minutes without any hesitation.

In the release, TSA has demanded to the authority concerned to investigate the case thoroughly and book the persons involved and punished them according to the law within 24 hours of time.

If the demand is not fulfilled, the students’ association would be compelled to impose an indefinite total bandh along NH-102 (Imphal – Moreh road), said the release.

Another release from various Civil Voluntary Organisations (CVOs) of Moreh town also condemned the firing incident stating that “Such heinous acts by vested interests should immediately be stopped as such act creates fear psychosis in the minds of innocent public.”

The release jointly issued by Hill Tribal Council, Moreh; Kuki Women Union and Human Rights (KWU and HR), Moreh; and Moreh Youth Club, Moreh, informed that some unidentified persons had fired at the house of general secretary-KBC, Rev. M Thonkhosei Haokip of Gamnon Veng, Moreh ward number II on Friday damaging residential properties though no human casualties were reported.

- Imphal Free Press