Students of 6 Mizoram schools take pledge not to marry ‘outsiders’

NET Bureau

Students of six different schools of Aizawl in Mizoram on Monday took a pledge not to marry people from outside the Mizo community.

The pledge was administered by the state’s apex students’ body, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP). Started in 2015, the campaign, which is held every year on September 2, is meant to sensitize students against inter-ethnic/ inter-community marriages.

The campaign was launched against marriages with non-tribals, which they fear could lead to the annihilation of the Mizo community. It also aims to protect the Mizo tribal culture and identity.

Speaking at the function, L Ramdinliana Renthlei, president of the MZP, said, “Marriage within our own community is the best way to protect our Mizo culture and identity. We are a small community that could easily be assimilated by non-tribals if we marry outside of our community. It is the need of the hour to consider those marrying non-tribals as traitors, as their descendants could grab the entitlements enjoyed by tribals.”

He added that the campaign is also aimed at the Reang, Chakma, Bengali and other ethnic groups to marry within their own community.

Renthlei further explained about the Mizo customary law that bars a Mizo woman from her tribal rights if she marries a non-tribal. According to the law, even the children of such women cannot enjoy tribal rights.

Last year, the largest NGO of the state, the Young Mizo Association (YMA), had demanded enactment of legislation that removes the Scheduled Tribe status of a Mizo woman marrying a non-Mizo.

Source: Eastmojo