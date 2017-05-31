Students Protest Against Attack on IIT-Madras Student

Members of student organisations on Wednesday protested outside the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) condemning the attack on a Ph.D scholar in the campus for participating in a beef festival.

Members of organisations like the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students Federation of India (SFI) gathered outside IIT-M and shouted slogans condemning the attack on R. Sooraj. They also shouted slogans against the central government. Police later arrested the protestors. Members of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam also held a beef eating protest outside IIT-M.

Meanwhile, police on Wednesday said they had registered a case against eight persons in connection with the attack on Sooraj. No arrests have been made. Sooraj was attacked on Tuesday afternoon by a group of students for participating in the beef festival organised by another group of students on Sunday in the IIT-M campus.

Sooraj suffered a major injury on his right eye and was admitted to a hospital. The beef eating festival was organised in protest against the central government’s new rule banning sale of bovines for slaughter.

