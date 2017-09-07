Students Strike in Mizoram University on, PM Urged to Appoint VC

As students’ strike in Mizoram University demanding appointment of a regular vice-chancellor entered second day, state Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appoint the VC quickly in the central university.

Lal Thanhawla said he had already written to Modi on May 6, 2016 and the HRD minister informed him then that the process of VC selection was taken up afresh.

“It is now more than a year since then and I am given to understand that the file is currently lying with the present Union HRD Minister for a couple of months at his desk,” he said to the prime minister in a letter.

Since Wednesday, the students were were boycotting classes and preventing teachers and non-teaching staff from entering the campus, the chief minister said. It being the only central university in the state, prolonged delay in the appointment of VC would jeopardise the future of many students, he said.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram University Student Council (MZUSC) continued boycotting classes and all the academic and non-academic activities.

The Mizoram University had been without a regular VC for almost two years and repeated appeal to the Union Minister Prakash Javedekar and officials of the Ministry of Human Resources Development bore no fruits till date, the MZUSC said.

