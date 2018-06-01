Students Vandalise Sports University Offices in Manipur

A group of about 30 students said to be members of the Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) vandalised the offices of the Registrar and the Dean of the National Sports University in Imphal on Friday.

As DESAM activists entered the NSU complex, a few staff members began to troop out. Even as security personnel stood guard, the activists smashed glasses and destroyed other office property.

Police said that a case was registered relating to the vandalism at the NSU office. However, no arrest has been made.

DESAM president Akash Salam said that they were protesting against a proposal to open several departments of the varsity in other states, mostly in Uttar Pradesh.

In response to growing concerns over the alleged plan to open several varsity departments elsewhere, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Registrar K. Radhakumar have said that there is no question of shifting the NSU elsewhere.

However, the students claim that plans are afoot to open an NSU office in Imphal whereas all major departments will be located in other states.

Salam said: “Interview notices had been published for recruiting persons at the Lucknow offices in sports journalism, management and performances on June 11. We have been demanding location of these departments in Manipur.

“The government should come out with a categorical statement on whether these three departments will be located in Imphal or Lucknow. We are prepared to launch other forms of agitation if the government maintains a stony silence.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the sports varsity while the state government had given land for the project.

-IANS