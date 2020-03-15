Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 15 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Sub-standard sanitizers worth Rs 1.2 lakh seized in Pune, 3 held

Sub-standard sanitizers worth Rs 1.2 lakh seized in Pune, 3 held
March 15
12:11 2020
Pune Crime Branch on Saturday has arrested three people and seized sub-standard sanitizers worth Rs 1.2 lakh from their possession in a shop here, DCP Crime Branch, Bachchan Singh said.

According to DCP, “Information was received regarding the sale of sub-standard sanitizers in the market. After due verification with the help of Food and Drug Administration officials, unit-1 crime branch officers seized stock worth Rs 1.02 lakh from a trader.

He said that a case is registered against three accused at Dattawadi police station. Further investigation is being done by Unit1 crime branch. The crime branch is also keeping a watch on black marketing of essential commodities.

“A case under section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act has been registered against three arrested persons in Dattawadi Police Station. Further investigation is underway. We are keeping a watch on black marketing of essential commodities,” he said.

Disclosing information he said, “Citizens can share any such information on 100 number or 8975283100 through WhatsApp.”

Source: New Indian Express

