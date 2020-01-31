Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 31 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Submit status report: Gauhati High Court to Circle Officer

January 31
12:29 2020
NET Bureau

A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Justice Manojit Bhuyan and Justice Soumitra Saikia has directed the Circle Officer, Sarupeta Revenue Circle to submit a status report on the issue of ‘eviction of encroachers from the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land at Chauliabori Kadamtola Bazar. The bench has asked the Circle Officer to submit his status report on February 7, 2020 when the PIL will be heard.

Citing a letter of the Additional Deputy Commissioner in charge Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Bajali produced before the Court, the bench said that a meeting was held on January 14, 2020, with Sarupeta Revenue Circle Officer, the BDO of Bhawanipur Development Block and the president of the Bhawanipur Anchalik Panchayat on the issue of eviction of encroachers from the V.G.R land at Chauliabori Kadamtola Bazar.

The bench said, “The said letter also indicates the decision of the authorities for carrying out eviction on January 22, 2020. We are, however, informed that no eviction was undertaken on January 22, 2020. “As the present status with regard to eviction of encroachers from the area in question is not readily available, let a status report on the issue be submitted by the Circle Officer, Sarupeta Revenue Circle, on the next date fixed.”

SOurce: The Sentinel

