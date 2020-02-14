Suit up, junior! Baby Kejriwal to join Arvind Kejriwal at swearing-in ceremony

NET Bureau

The week that saw Aam Aadmi Party win the Delhi elections in a clean sweep, returning Arvind Kejriwal to power in the National Capital for a third time, also brought fame to a new ‘mufflerman’ – this one though is just a year old.

Now, unless you’ve decided to stay off social media, or are living under a rock, you can’t have have missed the adorable toddler – dressed just like Kejriwal in a red sweater, muffler and topi, winning the Internet. Having first made an appearance on counting day, ‘mini mufflerman’, is still ruling…social media…not the State, four days later.

But it’s more than just Internet glory for the child, who has now bagged an invite for Kejriwal’s swearing-in ceremony.

The official Twitter handle of Aam Aadmi Party, on Thursday, made the announcement, saying, “Big Announcement: Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb. Suit up Junior!”

Also known by the moniker ‘Baby Kejriwal’, the toddler’s parents are AAP supporters and had dressed him up to resemble the Chief Minister, complete with a moustache and spectacles. This isn’t the first time that the couple – Rahul and Meenakshi Tomar, have shown their support for the party by dressing their child as the AAP chief. Five years earlier, their then four-year-old Fairy Tomar had made a similar appearance and gone viral on social media as ‘Little Kejriwal’.

Meanwhile, AAP seems as awestruck by ‘Baby Kejriwal’ – identified as Avyaan Tomar – as the rest of the Internet. On Wednesday, the party’s official Twitter handle commented on a post by Netflix India that read, ” Kabhi kabhi lagta hai tu hi cutie hai.”, with a picture of the toddler, saying, “Are you talking about him [email protected]”

