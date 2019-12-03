Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 03 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Suitcase with chopped body found in Mumbai’s Mahim beach

Suitcase with chopped body found in Mumbai's Mahim beach
December 03
14:45 2019
NET Bureau

Chopped body parts of an unidentified man have been found stuffed in a suitcase at Mumbai Mahim beach. The suitcase was spotted by some who reported the black suitcase floating on the waters at the Mahim beach near Makhdoom Shah Baba shrine on Monday evening and alerted the police who rushed to the spot and seized the luggage bag.

The police found a hand detached from shoulder, part of a leg and private parts of a man in a plastic bag inside the suitcase, he said.

The body parts were sent to the civic-run Sion hospital for an examination, he said. Efforts were on to identify the deceased, the official said, adding that the police were scanning missing person complaints in the city and suburbs.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), he said.

Source: India TV News

