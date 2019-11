NET Bureau

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal moved two places up in men’s singles rankings and achieved his career-best 127th spot in the latest Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) rankings released on Monday.

Nagpal currently has 433 points while Rafael Nadal retained the top rank with 9,585 points.

In doubles rankings, Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan and Purav Raja have all moved up the ladder and currently hold 38th, 46th, and 93rd rank respectively.

Source: NewsOnAir