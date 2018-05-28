Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 28 May 2018

Northeast Today

Sunanda Had Expressed Desire to Die, Police Tell Court

May 28
17:33 2018
In an email sent to Congress Lok Sabha member and her husband Shashi Tharoor, Sunanda Pushkar had expressed her desire to die, Delhi Police told a court in Delhi on Monday.

Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal that there was sufficient evidence to proceed against Tharoor.

The prosecutor informed the court that Pushkar was depressed and, in an email, written on January 8, 2014 to Tharoor, she had expressed her desire to die.

“I have no will to live. All I pray for is death,” prosecutor Shrivastava read the relevant line of the email written by Pushkar to Tharoor. He told the court that the cause of her death was poisoning.

After hearing the submission, the court set June 5 to deliver its order on accepting the chargesheet against Tharoor.

On May 14, the Delhi Police chargesheeted Tharoor under Sections 306 and 498A of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to abetment to suicide and cruelty to wife, which entails a jail term that could extend up to 10 years.

Pushkar, 51, was found dead in her suite at Leela Hotel in south Delhi on January 17, 2014, days after she alleged that her husband was having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.

-IANS

