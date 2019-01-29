Sunday Souk – Pop Festival at Guwahati

NET Bureau

This February head to Sunday Souk – The Pop-up Fest for loads of fun, Flea Shopping, Food fest, speakers sessions, Live music, exciting Workshops, stand up comedy, African drummers and much more. It’s 3-days of extravaganza on the 8th 9th and 10th of February 2019, at Khanapara, Veterinary Ground, Guwahati.

Sunday Souk is a complete family packed 3 days of extravaganza encompassing FLEA, FOOD, MUSIC, FUN and lots of good vibes.

The event has mass appeal participation from all age groups, there is something for everyone promising it to be the best weekend the city has experienced.

Sunday Souk – Pop Festival has the best of shopping options and to discover unique, quirky, creative and innovative products, Apparels, Jewelry, Home Decor, Shoes, Bags, Art & craft and much more.

That’s not all, Sunday Souk- Big Burp also has the best of curated restaurants and home cooks to showcase, sample, demo and engage directly with the audience. The audience can drool over multiple options to try from the best of places.

The fun goes on with loads of entertainment activities with Sunday Souk – Big Mic, Street Art & Performances, Live Indie Music Bands, Acts & plays , Speakers & Workshops making it as a complete 3 days of fun and frolic experience.