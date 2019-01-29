Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 29 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Sunday Souk – Pop Festival at Guwahati

Sunday Souk – Pop Festival at Guwahati
January 29
13:57 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

This February head to Sunday Souk – The Pop-up Fest for loads of fun, Flea Shopping, Food fest, speakers sessions, Live music, exciting Workshops, stand up comedy, African drummers and much more. It’s 3-days of extravaganza on the 8th 9th and 10th of February 2019, at Khanapara, Veterinary Ground, Guwahati. 

Sunday Souk is a complete family packed  3 days of extravaganza encompassing FLEA, FOOD, MUSIC, FUN and lots of good vibes.
The event has mass appeal participation from all age groups, there is something for everyone promising it to be the best weekend the city has experienced.
Sunday Souk – Pop Festival has the best of shopping options and to discover unique, quirky, creative and innovative products, Apparels, Jewelry, Home Decor, Shoes, Bags, Art & craft and much more.
That’s not all, Sunday Souk- Big Burp also has the best of curated restaurants and home cooks to showcase, sample, demo and engage directly with the audience. The audience can drool over multiple options to try from the best of places.
The fun goes on with loads of entertainment activities with Sunday Souk – Big Mic, Street Art & Performances, Live Indie Music Bands, Acts & plays , Speakers & Workshops making it as a complete 3 days of fun and frolic experience.
Tags
guwahatiSunday Souk
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.