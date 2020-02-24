Sunny Hindustani lifts Indian Idol 11 trophy

NET Bureau

Sony TV’s popular singing reality show Indian Idol 11 finally came to an end with its grand finale on Sunday. The season 11 of the show started in October 2019 and going through all the ups and downs, drama and controversy concluded its 5 month-long run on TV. From Neha Kakkar to Nakash Aziz and many others, the stage of Indian Idol is known to have given talent to Bollywood.

The show found its winner in Bhatinda’s Sunny Hindustani. The youngster bagged the Indian Idol 11 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. He also bagged an opportunity of singing in the next project of T-series.

Sunny was pitted against four finalists Ankona Mukherjee, Adriz Ghosh, Ridham Kalyan and Rohit Raut. Sunny, who mesmerised everyone with his soulful singing and sang medley of songs like Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Halka Halka Suroor won praises from Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta who were the special guests on the finale night. Rohit and Sunny were in the top two and Ankona Mukherjee emerged as the second runner-up and she received a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. Ridham and Adriz fourth and fifth respectively and they got Rs 3 lakh each.