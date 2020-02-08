Supreme Court admits petition of 10323 teachers’

NET Bureau

The Supreme Court on Friday admitted for consideration a batch of pleas by a group of teachers among 10323, who are currently serving on ad hoc basis, challenging a judgement passed by the High Court of Tripura.

Appearing before a two-judge Bench comprising Justice UU Lalit and Justice Vineet Saran, advocate Avijit Roy, representing the petitioners, challenged the judgement passed by High Court of Tripura and also sought for relief for the petitioners.

Accordingly, upon hearing the counsel, the Court fixed March 16 for the next hearing into the case. The fate of 10323 government school teachers faces uncertainty as their services will continue till March 31, this year granted by the Supreme Court.

The contracts of the undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate teachers who were inducted in different phases were terminated in 2014 by the High Court of Tripura, which had termed the recruitment as “unconstitutional”. The verdict was later challenged in the Supreme Court.

However, the apex court upheld the High Court verdict and terminated their jobs with effect from December 31, 2017. The terminated teachers were later absorbed in ad hoc positions for six months. The ad hoc tenure was further extended by the Supreme Court till March, 2020.

Now, with only one month left before the extension ends, the school teachers approached the Supreme Court seeking relief.

On October 03 last year, the High Court of Tripura dismissed a batch of writ petitions filed by a section of 10323 teachers. A Division Bench comprising the then Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Arindam Lodh, before which the arguments were submitted, said there was no substance in the petition and it was not inclined to grant the prayer.

Meanwhile, the state government is trying to protect the jobs of 10,323 ad-hoc teachers within legal provisions.

Source: Tripura India