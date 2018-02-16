Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 16 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Supreme Court Reduces Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery Water Share

Supreme Court Reduces Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery Water Share
February 16
16:58 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In a setback to Tamil Nadu, Supreme Court on Friday reduced its share of Cauvery river water to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) down from 192 tmcft allocated by a Tribunal in 2007.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Amitava Roy and Justice A. M. Khanwilkar reduced the share of the state as it noted that the Cauvery Tribunal had not taken into account the ground water available in Tamil Nadu’s side of the river basin.

Consequently, the share of Karnataka has been increased by 14.75 tmcft, which includes increased allocation for “global” city of Bengaluru for drinking purposes.

Allocating 4.75 tmcft to Bengaluru, Chief Justice Misra pronouncing the judgement said that Karnataka can use the increased allocation for irrigation and industrial purposes by marginally increasing its area under crop.

While bringing down the allocation for Tamil Nadu, the top court kept intact the allocation made to Kerala and Puducherry by the Tribunal.

The court directed that as per the Tribunal award, the Centre would take steps for setting up the Cauvery Water Management Board for the implementation of the interim water sharing arrangement, which it (court) said would remain in operation for the next 15 years.

-IANS

Tags
Cauvery WaterCauvery Water Sharesupreme court
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.